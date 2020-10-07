APGA accuses Ngige of seeking relevance through attack on Obiano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Gabriel

Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, has been taken to task over his weekend claim that Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has destroyed All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, through poor performance.

Responding to the attack, Anambra APGA leader, Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Udechukwu, described it as the case of pot calling kettle black, saying Dr. Ngige, as a failed political leader who is at war with his All Progressives Congress, APC, members in Anambra State, also lost in battle in his duties in Abuja.

Noting recent claims of nepotism levelled against the minister by APC stakeholders in the state, the APGA leader accused Dr. Ngige of trying to regain relevance by attacking Governor Obiano.

Udechukwu reminded the minister that the stage for regaining political influence was long gone, saying the minister is still sore after the third place finishing in the 2013 governorship election.

While noting that the minister has failed to win a political contest in his ward or polling booth since the arrival of the APC in Anambra State, the APGA leader charged Dr. Ngige to settle his issues with his members in APC before daring APGA, which he said remains unconquerable before other political parties in the state.

He said: “I am not surprised because some members of his party (APC) in Anambra State have accused him (Dr Chris Ngige) of nepotism, destruction and sabotage of their.

“Now he used his position as the Leader of the party and minister to favour only the members of his immediate family.

“He now decided to run his mouth flippantly like somebody suffering chronic diarrhoea of the mouth ailment against Governor Obiano, who has done marvellously well in a bid to remove the saboteur of Anambra APC tag that was given to him by his party people.

“There is no single basis for comparison with Governor Willie Obiano and also with APGA government.

“Governor Willie Obiano and APGA beat him mercilessly in 2013 and Senator Chris Ngige came a distant third in the election.

“He should to bury his head in total shame and think of how to revive the comatose and moribund APC in Anambra State because he destroyed the party’s electoral fortunes and goodwill.

“As minister, let Dr Chris Ngige pinpoint one success he has recorded.

“As for his boast of APC winning the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, I will say that Dr Ngige is a daydreamer because it’s easier to build a castle in the air than for APC to win the 2021 governorship election.

“As a leader of the so-called party, it is already public knowledge that he is at war with some stakeholders.

“He wanted to pocket the party and remove the APC state chairman because the man has refused to be pocketed.”

