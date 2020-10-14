ANLCA charge logistics experts on country’s untapped potentials

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere & Providence Emmanuel

The National President of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Mr. Tony Nwabunike, has charged logistics practitioners to take advantage of the many untapped potentials in the country.

In a goodwill message to Customs Brokers, freight forwarders and supply chain practitioners on Nigeria’s independence, Nwabunike said it has become imperative to reflect on the many untapped potentials that the country has, as professionals and as business men.

He added that these reflections should be geared towards making them contribute more in making Nigeria greater, united and more prosperous.

He noted that ANLCA which is six years older than Nigeria, should not just be glorying in old age without commensurate maturity to match her many years of existence as a body of professionals, he noted.

Also, he said that “the professional calling of logistics experts playing critical roles in E-commerce now requires that they think beyond clearing cargoes from the ports and be the chain linking people and business together.

“We should continually see ourselves as part of the move to diversify Africa’s largest economy from a totally oil dependent country to a viable country making sustainable revenue from non oil sector.

“Our roles in the import, export and supply chain management has made us critical contributors to government revenue drive of attaining over N4 trillion by Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and supporting the Nigeria Customs Service in sustaining it’s N1trillion yearly collection.

“Our sector holds the capacity for 50,000 direct and ancillary employments from the ports, airports, border stations, delivery chain linking warehouses and market, if properly harnessed.

“While I call on our members and professionals in our line of business to keep up their patriotic acts of engaging only in legitimate deals and prompt payment of taxes to government, it also rests on the Nigerian State to give us support. “We have heard and seen Federal Government interventions through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Bank of Industry (BoI) to private sector businesses improving on their viability and sustainability.

“No such programme has been designed for us in the freight forwarding and logistics sector of our economy.’’

“Aside not getting any form of palliative from government, there is no offer of single digit loan by government tailored towards our needs in procuring trucks, maintaining warehouses, investing in logistics aided technology like tracking devises and fleet of motorcycles for E-commerce transactions in a state of difficult traffic situation as what we experience in Lagos.

“We call on the Federal Ministries of Finance, Transport, Trade and Industry, CBN, NCS and others to see us as professionals deserving of state support, not only as potential tax payers because the likely quake or collapse of our sector will adversely affect the country.

“ANLCA under my watch, will open talks with government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to see how our sub sector can be integrated into government interventionist financial programmes and support initiatives.”

