Alleged removal of cap: Fayose a confused dreamer — Lagos PDP group

A group within the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, PDP Democrats, yesterday, lampooned former Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, over the alleged removal of his cap at the grand finale of the PDP rally in Akure, Ondo State.

In a statement by its chairman, Mr Tajudeen Abinuwaiye, the PDP group faulted Mr Fayose’s claim describing him as a confused dreamer.

Fayose had alleged that some youths in Ondo state allegedly removed his cap at the grand finale of the PDP rally.

The statement reads: “Mr Ayodele Fayose, the controversial former governor of Ekiti state is at it again. In an unguarded and unthoughtful outburst, he hurriedly jumped into conclusion, whipping up emotion about his encounter with some youths in Ondo state who allegedly removed his cap at the grand finale of the PDP rally.

“Fayose openly apologized to all the people he had wronged right at the podium in his very brief remarks. It is rather shocking and outrageous for this same person to change swiftly and started pointing accusing fingers at his phantom enemies.

“Fayose is been known to have been reckless and abusive towards elders. He had once maligned and openly abused former President Obasanjo, Chief Afe Babalola, Chief Bode George and even President Muhammadu Buhari.

