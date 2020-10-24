Alleged IPOB mayhem in Rivers: Wike places N50m bounty on suspected ringleader

Kindly Share This Story:

…Orders arrest of any Rivers resident linked to IPOB

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has declared one Stanley Mgbere wanted with a N50Million bounty for his arrest for allegedly leading proscribed Indigenous Peoples Organization of Biafra (IPOB) mayhem in Onne, Eleme Local Area, Rivers state.

Wike in a Friday night broadcast also condemned perceived unwelcome criminal incursions by IPOB into Rivers, declaring the state’s resolve to put end to the development while calling for arrest of any Rivers resident linked to the proscribed group in the state.

Latest IPOB attacks from dawn of Wednesday left two police officers killed as they razed the Police Area Command, Obigbo, Afam Divisional Police Office and a court, all in Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers while the attempted invasion of other police stations were repelled.

He said, “Security agencies are hereby directed to stop any form of procession or agitation by IPOB in Rivers State or any part thereof and arrest and prosecute any person or group that identifies with the membership or activities of IPOB in the State.

“Mr. Stanley Mgbere from Onne is hereby declared wanted for leading members of the banned IPOB to cause the recent violence and destruction of lives and property in Onne in Eleme Local Government Area.

“A ransom of N50,000,000.00 will be given to any person with useful information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the said Mr. Stanley Mgbere.

“I appeal to people of Oyigbo to remain calm and not to take the laws into their hands despite intense provocation as government has capacity to deal with the challenge and ensure safety of lives and property in the Local Government Area.

“We will carry out an assessment of the destruction suffered and take appropriate measures to mitigate the loss and damage caused to lives and property. We express our sympathies to families of those who either lost loved ones or suffered damages to properties from the destructive acts of IPOB in our State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: