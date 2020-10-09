Alleged Herdsmen' Attack: Couple found dead in Ebonyi Community as angry youths besiege Police Division

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

A couple, Mr and Mrs. Joseph Onya Oko were Friday found dead in a Community in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The couple who hailed from Amuzu Nkpogoro Community of Afikpo North LGA were discovered on farmland with their bodies already decomposing.

Some members of the community had alleged that the perpetrators were Fulani herdsmen.

“Information shows that a couple from Amuzu Nkpogoro, Afikpo North LGA went to the farm yesterday and did not come back. A search party was launched by youths of the community.

“This morning their dead bodies were found, packed together on farmland. Some alleged that the evil was perpetrated by herders, while police in the area have commenced an investigation into the matter.

“The corpse of the victims are already decomposing. The youths of the area that went in search of the couple are now at the Police Division, Afikpo North waiting for the DPO who went to Area Command to get clearance for the burial of the victims.’

Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah stated that the Command was yet to be notified about the development.

“Murder cases are not what you delay. It could be that it happened this morning and the DPO is gathering information to send to the Command.”

Report reaching Vanguard has it that youths of the affected Community had besieged the Police Division, Afikpo North LGA over the murder of the couple.

The Divisional Police Command in Afikpo North after due consultations with the State Headquarters, Abakaliki, got express permission to allow the family of the deceased to go ahead and bury the corpse of the victims.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: