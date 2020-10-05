Allegations of infractions against SARS personnel will be thoroughly investigated – Police Affairs Minister

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi has expressed concern over the incessant report of infractions against personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Consequently, the minister has assured Nigerians of his commitments to ensure a comprehensive investigation of all allegations of infractions against SARS personnel and other Police operational units.

According to a statement by the Press Secretary to the minister, Mr. Osaigbovo E, the thorough investigation is to ensure and to secure justice for the victims & reprimand erring officers involved in such violation of citizens right and unprofessional conduct.

The statement said, “Consequently, the Minister has asked the leadership of Nigeria Police to strengthen outfits responsible for monitoring activities of Police personnel to bring about professional and improved service delivery.

“He noted that the recent call for scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad is a strong feedback mechanism to beam deep searchlight into SARS activities in order to reform the unit for better efficiency.

Muhammad Maigari further noted that, the incident in Ughelli Area of Delta State was perpetrated by operatives of a unit different from SARS, and admonished Nigerians to be circumspect in calling for outright disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, set up to tackle armed robbery & other violent crimes in Nigeria.

He noted that some measures aimed at curtailing excesses of SARS personnel were announced by the Inspector General of Police at the weekend.

He added that the newly inaugurated Servicom Unit of the Ministry of Police Affairs has been mandated to work closely with the Police Public Complaint Unit and relevant department of the Police Service Commission to fast-track resolution of all cases of infraction against Policemen & bring erring officers to book, to serve as deterrent to others.

He further assured Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to democratic tenets which emphasize justice, citizens welfare and frown at violation of citizens rights, in whatever guise.

Vanguard News Nigeria

