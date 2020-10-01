Akwa Ibom to implement flood-control project across 18 communities

Udoh said at a stakeholders meeting in Uyo on Wednesday that the government was commitment to tackling flooding in all parts of the state.

Mr Charles Udoh, Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum Resources, Akwa Ibom has announced plans to implement a flood-control projects across 18 communities.

The commissioner said that the project would cut across 18 communities in Uyo, Ibesikpo Asutan and Nsit Ibom Local Government Areas. "It is a project that will tackle flooding and erosion in Uyo metropolis and its environs, we are urging the affected communities to cooperate with us.

`Flooding has been a huge challenge in some parts of the state, it has led to loss of lives and property, many families have been rendered homeless,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state government would pay compensations directly to people whose property would affected by the project.

“We seek the cooperation and support of the affected communities, they need to protect the and support the contractors when the job begins.

“They must not be hostile or indulge in acts that will obstruct the work, we need the project to be completed according to schedule,” he said.

Mr Ubong Harrison, the State Project Coordinator, Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) said that work on the project would soon commence,

“The affected communities will have to bear the short-term inconveniences, support the contractors and protect the equipment,” he said.