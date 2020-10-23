Akwa Ibom imposes curfew after escalation of #EndSARS protest

Kindly Share This Story:

Akwa Ibom State government has announced a 15-hour curfew beginning on Thursday, 9pm.

The Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, explained that the curfew was expected to last till midday on Friday.

Ememobong said in a statement that, “Due to the violent manifestations of some persons masquerading as #EndSARS protesters trying to create chaos this evening, in Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom state, the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel has declared a curfew effective 9 pm, Thursday, 22nd October,2020 till midday tomorrow, Friday, 23rd October, 2020.

“This action is taken to protect lives and property of citizens and the restoration of Law and Order in our state.

“Within the period of this curfew, there will be an absolute cessation of movement, except for essential service providers, who must show a valid means of identification.

“We urge all law abiding citizens to stay at home during the period of this curfew.”

