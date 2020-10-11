Akeredolu’s re-election, proof of APC’s popularity – Abiru

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, for senatorial bye-election in Lagos East, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru has congratulated Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on their re-election in Saturday’s governorship poll.

Abiru, a former Commissioner of Finance in Lagos State, said, Akeredolu’s re-election “is no doubt a referendum on infrastructure projects and people-focused programmes he had implemented under four years.”

In a congratulatory message via his media office issued on Sunday, the APC candidate noted that Akeredolu’s re-election was also a testament to the popularity of the ruling party irrespective of its current challenges.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had on Sunday declared Akeredolu winner of the just concluded governorship election after polling 292,830 votes to defeat the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN.

With the outcome of the election, Abiru said that the people of Ondo State had expressed confidence in Akeredolu’s leadership and contentment with his performance as the governor of the state.

According to Abiru: “I congratulate my dear brother and Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu on his re-election. It is a well-deserved victory considering how he has transformed the state under four years.

“I also congratulate our party, All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari, all APC governors and other party leaders for working in unity to win the Ondo State governorship contest.”

He, therefore, urged the people of the state “to keep with Akeredolu administration and the ruling party. The APC remains a party of choice for Nigerians. It will continue to work for the welfare and wellbeing of the people across the federation.”

