Akeredolu should not set Ondo state on fire ― PDP

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has raised the alarm over the attack of its members and supporters by political thugs of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) after the declaration of the results of the election.

It has therefore called on the governor-elect, Rotimi Akeredolu, to call his party members to order and “should not set Ondo State on fire.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Kennedy Peretei, in a statement alleged that ” since the declaration of the Ondo Governorship Election Results, All Progressives Congress (APC) thugs have stepped up their acts of recklessness and irresponsibility by attacking supporters of our party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“A particular case in point was the destruction of PDP Secretariat and Eyitayo Jegede’s Campaign Office in Ijare, Ifedore Local Government Area of the state by APC thugs under the guise of celebrating the victory of Akeredolu.

“Mr Alex Oladimeji Chairman of Ifedore Local Government who is supposed to be the Chief Security Officer of the Council physically led the attack. These unprovoked attacks have the capacity to precipitate chaos and anarchy in Ondo State.

“Therefore, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu should try to live up to his constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties.

“It is very unfortunate that, the Governor is feigning ignorance while his party thugs have been on rampage before the Elections. Yet, this reign of terror has not abated even after the elections.

The statement said that “Akeredolu should not set Ondo State on fire”.

Reacting the state chairman of the party Ade Adetimehin said that the opposition party was still suffering from the last Saturday defeat hence the baseless allegation.

Adetimehin noted that the party is presently celebrating its victory and don’t have time to waste attacking members of a party that is down.

He said that the ruling party symphatised with the PDP for the defeat but added that ” they should not go to the extend of fabricating lies against our party.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

