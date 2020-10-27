Again, LASU postpones 24th convocation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayandea

The management of the Lagos State University, LASU, has postponed the 24th convocation ceremonies of the institution, the second time this year due to circumstances beyond its control.

In a statement by tbe Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, CIPPR, Mr Ademola Adekoya, on Tuesday, the decision was taken at the extended management meeting of the institution.

The convocation ceremonies were rescheduled to hold between Friday, 30th October and Friday, 6th November, 2020 after they were shifted in March this year following the outbreak of Coronavirus disease in the country.

“The postponement is in view of the recent happenings in the state and the country. A new date would be communicated in due course.

“The university management regrets any inconvenience this postponement might cause our graduating students, awardees, family, friends and other stakeholders of the university,” the statement read.

Vanguard

