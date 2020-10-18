Again, ENDSARS protesters cause gridlock in Warri, Uvwie, Udu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume – Warri

EndSARS protesters took over the Effurun roundabout , Uvwie local government and the DSC roundabout as early as 7am demanding Police reform and better governance

Some of the protesters were decked in black t shirts. They displayed placards, banners denouncing police harassment of innocent citizens. This is the second time the protest would hold in Uvwie, Warri within a space of one week.

The protest had on Saturday disrupted free flow of traffic in Uvwie, Udu and Warri south local government areas. Many church worshipers were stranded at the close of service as they could hardly catch Keke back home or were trapped in long traffic for several hours.

The protesters weekend also took over Oghara end of the Sapele-Warri express road on Saturday, calling on the federal government among other demands to fix the deplorable portion of the Ologbo end of the road.

The protesters at press time yesterday were peaceful. But their activities created a hectic time for vehicles coming and going out of Warri as they took over the down and top of the fly over for hours.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

