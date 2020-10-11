Again, another explosion rocks Warri — Benin Highway

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

Another explosion has occurred along the Warri – Benin highway barely few months after about 20 persons were reportedly burnt to death in an explosion from a tanker at a collapsed portion of the Benin-Sapele Highway.

This time, the cause of the accident was attributed to a gas truck, that fell into a ditch, bursting into flames.

The ancident which was said to have occurred while the gas truck was trying to manoeuvre through potholes on the bad portion of the road at Ugbenu axis, in the Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State was said to without casualty as motorists scampered for safety, causing major traffic gridlock.

However the extent of damage would not be ascertain ascertained as at press time.

Firefighters from the Delta Fire Service were immediately drafted to the scene of the incident

Several road users and travellers have lamented over several failed spots on the highway, especially the Oghara – Mosogar section of the road and Amukpe-Sapele part, with heavy-duty trucks stucked at some of the failed portions, hereby causing gridlock.

Vanguard

