By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS—THE African Bar Association, AFBA, Tuesday, called on the Federal Government to condemn the attack on peaceful #EndSARS protesters “by organised mercenaries and security operatives”.

Osa Director, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement, said: “While we urge the Federal Government to further condemn the attack on innocent peaceful protesters by organised mercenaries and security operatives, we totally condemn the attack on vital government buildings, the looting and burning of private properties, attack on media houses, correctional centres and other forms of violence unleashed in several locations in Nigeria, especially Edo, Lagos, Abuja and several other cities in Nigeria.

“Although the President’s speech fell short of what the association had anticipated considering the weighty issues raised by the protesters and others of general concern to majority of Nigerians, we acknowledged the constitutional rights of public protests.

“While we sympathise with the government and people of Nigeria, especially the state governments and security operatives and citizens, who lost their lives, we call for adequate restitution and compensation in a manner that meets the justice of each case.

“AFBA commends the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association for the steps taken so far in dealing with this monumental crises.

“We plan to discuss and work with the NBA in bringing sponsors and perpetrators found to have violated the rights of Nigerian citizens and youths to account before the international justice system.”

