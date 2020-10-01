Breaking News
Translate

AEDC suspends service reflective tariff

On 12:28 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

AEDC suspends service reflective tariff

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) says it has suspended the Service Reflective Tariff in line with the order of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

AEDC’s General Manager,  Mr Oyebode Fadipe, announced this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Nigeria @ 60: Clerics, politicians manipulating tribes, religion for selfish motives— Cardinal Okogie

According to him,  customers who are on prepaid meters would have noticed that by now would have noticed that from the modalities for the alignment of the accounts of customers on the pre-and post-paid platforms,” the statement said.

NAN

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!