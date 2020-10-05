Aduke steals show as African Voice Newspaper marks 19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Friends, followers, subscribers, and stakeholders gathered recently on a digital space, to celebrate Britain’s first African newspaper at 19.

The occasion turned out to be an event filled with insights on prevalent issues in the African communities, while also creating space for learning, fun, and entertainment.

In attendance at the interactive event, was Dan Hobbs, Director Windrush, Asylum, Immigration and Citizenship at Home Office, UK who delivered a speech on the progress, process, and more plans of the Windrush program in the UK.

Other speakers in attendance were Dele Ogun and Olu Ogunyomi whose presentations bothered on matters affecting Africans in the diaspora.

Nigerian Celebrities such as Kehinde Bankole, Yemi Sodimu, and Omo baba also made appearances. They showered accolades on the Managing Director and publishers of the newspaper, Prince and Princes Mike and Golda Abiola for creating such a platform that keeps Africans in the diaspora, informed about the continent.

The toast of the day was the gifted Aduke, an African voice who graced the occasion with her sonorous voice. Doing what she knows how best to do, Aduke blessed the audience with the magic of her lyrics and guitar.

This Nigeria-British singer performed both original songs and others by known artists. One of the outstanding tunes was ‘Man is Man’ which spoke to “issues of racism, classism, and all the “isms” as she called it. Other songs performed were “In My Shoes”, an original from her debut album, “Peace and Light”, “7 lives by beautiful Nubia” and “Hallo” by Beyonce.

The event ended on a high note with the audience testifying about the therapeutic effects of Aduke’s amazing performance, sonorous voice, and stellar lyrics.

To a large extent, the celebration proved that African Voice Newspaper is all geared up to maintain its position as a reliable platform for African thoughts, news, and dissemination of information to Africans in the diaspora.

