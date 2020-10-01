ACF salutes Nigeria at 60

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says with her resources, Nigeria should’ve achieved more

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum felicitates with President, Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian people on the 60th anniversary of Nigeria as an independent nation.

The ACF, in a message from Mr. Emmanuel Yawe ,the National Publicity Secretary, noted that given our resources, both material and human, Nigeria should have achieved greater heights.

“We are a nation blessed with unlimited resources from God. Our greatest undoing is poor, vision less leadership which has failed to take advantage of these God given gifts to build a virile, progressive nation.”

“The country has since independence been mired in short sighted, mind boggling corruption that has shocked her citizens and the world.

Nigerian leaders have consistently remained mediocre, refusing to build even on the modest achievements of the first republic leaders.’

“The Nigerian military which fought heroically to keep the country one has become a shadow of itself, overwhelmed by a rag tag army.

As Nigeria turns 60, the ACF advice’s her leaders and elites to turn a new leaf and avoid the pitfalls of the past that have hindered our march to progress, unity and prosperity.”

“Our leaders must come up with imaginative policies that will make the black race proud of Nigeria as the biggest black nation on earth.

We must strive to shake off the image of marvelous scammers that is conjured up in the minds of many whenever it is announced that a Nigerian is around all over the world,’ they said .

