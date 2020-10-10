Vanguard Logo

Abuja #EndSARS protesters storm Force HQ, demand to see IGP

On 5:15 pmIn Newsby
In the face of the protests against police brutality in the country, End SARS protesters in Abuja on Saturday stormed the Force Headquarters, demanding to see the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

A senior police officer, who came out of the building to address the crowd, was interrupted as they shouted: “We want to see the IG”.

Details shortly…

