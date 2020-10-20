Abia: Ikpeazu imposes 24 hours curfew

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the killing of a policemen and carting away of his arms and ammunition by yet to be identified hoodlums numbering over 30, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has imposed a 24 hours curfew in the state.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, the government said; “After detailed review and assessment of the general security situation, including reports of armed cultists and hoodlums sneaking into the state from different parts of the country in large numbers, the burning down of at least two police stations, reported killing of two policemen in the last two days as well as leaked plans to unleash more violence on innocent citizens, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agents to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of the hoodlums, pursue a swift and complete recovery of the stolen arms and ammunition with the necessary vigour, and ensure the cultists are comprehensively flushed out.

“To ensure the continued security of lives and property of law abiding citizens, the Governor has also directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Aba and Umuahia from 6pm today till further notice.

“Furthermore, Governor Ikpeazu has approved a cash reward of Five Million Naira Only (N5, 000,000.00) to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the hoodlums and armed cultists. This is in addition to the approval of a reward of One Million Naira Only (N1,000,000.00) for each authentic video evidence on brutality and extrajudicial killings by security agents in the state submitted to the Judicial Panel of Inquiry being inaugurated to investigate the incidents.”

