3 dead as cult clash rocks DELSU community

Perez Brisibe, Abraka

Three persons have been reportedly killed in two separate incidents following a violent clash between two rival cult groups in the Delta State University community of Abraka, Ethiope East local government area of the state.

Sources from the community disclosed that the groups involved in the clash are Aye also known as Black Axe and Eiye confraternities.

Two of the victims, Kenneth Ejiofor and Simeon Okobi whom are alleged to be Black Axe members according to the community sources, were killed on Tuesday at the Okpogoro axis of Abraka, while the third victim, Stephen Obukowhire who is alleged to be a member of Eiye confraternity, was killed yesterday morning in a reprisal attack.

The death of the three persons were confirmed by the state police public relations officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya when contacted.

Speaking on the incident yesterday, Director of Information of the institution’s Student Union Government, SUG, Emetenjor Friday in a statement, warned students to desist from late-night movements saying, “Students are by this statement advised to desist from any late nights movement.

“As you go about your off-campus activities, do not engage in a fight with anybody, neither should you make clubbing a priority at this time.”

Contacted if the victims are students of the Delta State University, Abraka, the university’s public relations officer, Mr. Edward Agbure, pleaded for more time to get details on the incident but was yet to do so as to at the time of this report.

