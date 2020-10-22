10 takeaways from Sanwo-Olu’s interview on Lekki Tollgate crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

Takeaways from Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s interview with Arise TV

1. Governor Sanwo-Olu reached out to Mr President to report the shooting at Lekki and got a call from the Chief of Defence Staff as a result of the call.

2. LCC has confirmed that the CCTVs removed were infrared car scanners. Not surveillance cameras.

3. Evidence from the surveillance cameras will aid investigations into the Lekki toll gate shooting.

4. The Military command chain does not report to any sitting Governor.

5. An investigation panel will be constituted and inaugurated by next week Monday to determine those behind the Lekki shooting and bring them to justice.

6. False social media information fuelled the crisis.

7. Mr Governor and health personnel visited hospitals in Lekki to determine the number of injured and dead youth protesters.

8. Unfortunately, two deaths were confirmed at the time of the interview with Arise TV.

9. Residents with factual evidence on additional deaths as a result of the Lekki shooting should submit them to the Panel of Inquiry.

10. Residents need to come together for genuine reconciliation to forge a better and stronger Lagos State.

