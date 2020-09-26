Zulum donates house, N20m to late Col. Bako’s widow

Kindly Share This Story:

Zulum on Tuesday at the burial of the late Commander in Maiduguri announced a donation of a befitting house and 20 million Naira to the widow and orphans left the deceased left behind.

According to him, “it is a very sad moment, this is not a loss to the family of late Col. Dahiru Chiroma Bako alone, not to the Nigerian Military, it is a loss to Borno and indeed Nigeria. Col. Bako was a gallant and dogged military officer, under whose watch Damboa was never defeated.

He was humble and committed in discharging his duties, he was part of the success recorded in degrading Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State.

READ ALSO:

“He has been one of the greatest heroes in trying to stabilize not only Borno but even the neighbouring Yobe State. We will remember his contributions forever. I am reliably informed that Col. Bako did not have a house of his own. We cannot ignore the family he left behind. We share their grief and nothing can equal his life. Nevertheless, I am pleased to announce that Borno State Government will build a befitting house for the family of late Col. Bako.

I was also told that the Nigerian Army under the distinguished leadership of Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has offered a scholarship to his children, we will also support the family to compliment the efforts of the military. For the welfare of his family, Borno State Government will release the sum of N20 million as support for them”, Zulum said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: