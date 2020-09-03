Zulum calls on Boko Haram to sheathe swords as IDPs return home

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has on Thursday called on unrepentant members of Boko Haram to lay down their arms as his government is doing everything possible to return all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to their ancestral homes.

He said, one passionate thing Boko Haram members should know is that the IDPs who have returned or willing to return to their communities are directly or indirectly parents or relations of the insurgents that are eager to pick up their pieces and continue their normal lives.

Zulum made this disclosure in Ajiri village of Mafa Local Government Area while addressing hundreds of the newly returned IDPs.

Recall that in the last three weeks, Government resettled households in the newly constructed 500 housing estate in Ajiri.

He said the state government will do everything possible to ensure all returnees live a comfortable life in their respective communities.

He, therefore, directed the Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), Engineer Mustapha Gubio to immediately provide a standby generator to complement the solar borehole, provide portable drinking water, and as well embark on the construction of shopping malls, hospital and a school to Ajiri Community.

” I am using this medium to call on Boko Haram sect to lay down their arms for peace to reign in our dear state and the country at large.

“All our IDPs are directly or indirectly parents or relations of these insurgents who are willing to pick up their pieces and continue a normal life.

“I am happy to see you people living comfortably after your relocation from IDPs Camps to your ancestral home.

“As Government, we will do everything possible to support you. We are going to provide Ajiri community with a befitting school, hospital and market stalls among other social infrastructures.

“I am appealing to all of you to continually pray for the restoration of peace and cooperate with the security agencies in the fight against terrorism”. Zulum said.

The Governor thereafter proceeded to Dikwa amidst heavy downpour and inspected hundreds of hectares of farmlands dedicated for Fadama/irrigation farming located in Dikwa along Gulumba road.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: