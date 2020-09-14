Zamfara: Matawalle seeks citizen’s support on security

Kindly Share This Story:

In a bid to combat insecurity in Zamfara state, governor Bello Matawalle, Monday appealed to residents to assist the state government in the fight against insecurity.

Matawalle, who assured the citizens that his administration would continue to deploy facilities that would drastically reduce the level of insecurity, said that deployment of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras aided the arrest of the some criminal actors in the state.

The governor, through a statement by his media aide, Abdulkadir Sulaiman, stressed that efforts would be made to ensure that perpetrators of heinous acts were exposed to restore the state as a peaceful abode for all irrespective of their extractions in the country.

The statement reads in part: “The Administration of Governor Bello Matawalle has called times without number to examine the role of bitter politicians in the complexity of escalating rates of banditry in the state.

“In spite of the unparalleled efforts of Governor Matawalle in bringing lasting peace to the state in the last one year, pockets of insurgency continued to persist. Upon Intelligence report, Governor Bello Mohammed once had a cause to issue former Governor Abdulazeez Yari a stern warning against inciting upheavals whenever he visited home.

“For those who thought Governor Matawalle was being political with the issue, it has now become crystal clear that the hands of bitter politicians are at work in the zig-zag path to finding a lasting peace from the menace of banditry and other criminality which, before the coming of Matawalle, was a comfortable ally of the previous administration in the state.

“If Matawalle was magnanimous enough not to cause the arrest of former Governor Abdulazeez Yari, today the Security operatives have found indisputable evidence of Dan Makau’s ally, Alhaji Abu Dan Tabawa in a glaring secret meeting with recalcitrant bandits (thanks to the sophisticated CCTV cameras installed by Matawalle) and is now under extensive interrogation with the state security operatives.

“God brought the administration of Governor Matawalle and it is God that continues to support it in finding peace for the citizens of Zamfara State.

