Zamfara bye-election: APC unanimously produces a candidate

On 10:08 amIn Politicsby
By  Ifeanyichukwu Nwannah –  Gusau.

Zamfara state wing of the  All Progressive  Congress (APC)  has unanimously produced a candidate to contest the forthcoming  Bakura bye-election into the state  House of  Assembly in the person  of Him. Bello  Dankande  Gamji.

Our correspondent reports that the process was concluded through a consensus process as two of the aspirants,  Hon  Saidu Dan Bala Elkokodi and  Hon. Lawali Isah Birinin Kudu stepped down for  Hon  Bello  Dankande and pledged their total support for the former commissioner.

“We withdrew from the race considering the deepening crisis rocking the party at federal and state levels which we believed that the ruling PDP may have the opportunity of the crisis to run away with the victory,” the two aspirants said.

Addressing newsmen at the party secretariat in Gusau, the state capital, the leader of the committee from the national secretariat of the party,  Alhaji  Umar  Lawan explained that his committee made various consultations before the process, saying that even though there was tension but the process was concluded without any hitch.

Lawan further stated that the three contestants should abide by their gentlemen agreement as he said that they were given the chance to have closed doors meeting among themselves to enable them to speak with one voice and present a candidate among themselves which he said they finally presented  Bello  Dankande  Gamji.

He noted that anybody among them was a  Victor or a loser,  pointing out that everything was done for the interest and progress of the party.

“Everything  must be done constitutionally to protect the  integrity and reputation of the party so  that  the party would give the ruling PDP  a tough fight during the bye-election to  regain its mandate ”

However,  the committee leader said that four aspirants initially bought their expression forms,  stressing that the candidate of senator  Kabiru  Garba Marafa was disqualified because the faction flouted the directives from the national headquarters of the party.

Lawanda urged all the supporters of the party to rally round  Hon  Bello  Dankande  Gamji so as to keep the  APC  flag still flying.

In his acceptance speech, Gamji commended the committee for a work well done and also commended his co-contestant who gave him the chance to go into the contest on the platform of the  All Progressive  Congress (APC).

“All my political carrier, I have been working very  closely with the  grassroots  and  I know how well to deal with the locals because I’m very  conversant with the grassroots and  I know much about  Bakura  politics  more than the  PDP  members do”

It could be recalled that  Hon  Bello  Dankande Gamji was a three times chairman of  Bakura  Local  Government council and the immediate past commissioner for  Local  Government and  Chieftaincy Affairs in  Zamfara state.

Vanguard

