Zamfara bye-election: APC unanimously produces a candidate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ifeanyichukwu Nwannah – Gusau.

Zamfara state wing of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has unanimously produced a candidate to contest the forthcoming Bakura bye-election into the state House of Assembly in the person of Him. Bello Dankande Gamji.

Our correspondent reports that the process was concluded through a consensus process as two of the aspirants, Hon Saidu Dan Bala Elkokodi and Hon. Lawali Isah Birinin Kudu stepped down for Hon Bello Dankande and pledged their total support for the former commissioner.

“We withdrew from the race considering the deepening crisis rocking the party at federal and state levels which we believed that the ruling PDP may have the opportunity of the crisis to run away with the victory,” the two aspirants said.

Addressing newsmen at the party secretariat in Gusau, the state capital, the leader of the committee from the national secretariat of the party, Alhaji Umar Lawan explained that his committee made various consultations before the process, saying that even though there was tension but the process was concluded without any hitch.

Lawan further stated that the three contestants should abide by their gentlemen agreement as he said that they were given the chance to have closed doors meeting among themselves to enable them to speak with one voice and present a candidate among themselves which he said they finally presented Bello Dankande Gamji.

He noted that anybody among them was a Victor or a loser, pointing out that everything was done for the interest and progress of the party.

“Everything must be done constitutionally to protect the integrity and reputation of the party so that the party would give the ruling PDP a tough fight during the bye-election to regain its mandate ”

However, the committee leader said that four aspirants initially bought their expression forms, stressing that the candidate of senator Kabiru Garba Marafa was disqualified because the faction flouted the directives from the national headquarters of the party.

Lawanda urged all the supporters of the party to rally round Hon Bello Dankande Gamji so as to keep the APC flag still flying.

In his acceptance speech, Gamji commended the committee for a work well done and also commended his co-contestant who gave him the chance to go into the contest on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“All my political carrier, I have been working very closely with the grassroots and I know how well to deal with the locals because I’m very conversant with the grassroots and I know much about Bakura politics more than the PDP members do”

It could be recalled that Hon Bello Dankande Gamji was a three times chairman of Bakura Local Government council and the immediate past commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Zamfara state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: