You sold fuel for N600 per litre in your time, Garba Shehu bombs PDP

PDP gripped by undemocratic pandemic ― Presidency
Garba Shehu

By Nwafor Sunday

The rise from N138.62 to N151.56 per litre of petrol in Nigeria, has garnered lots of reactions, with negative vibes surpassing the positive.

Presidency were not left out as the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, Malam, Garba Shehu, waded-in in defense of his master.

He advised Nigerians not to be swayed by the posits of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

PDP had in its reaction to the increase in fuel price from N148 to between N158 and N162 per litre by petrol marketers opined: “The PDP totally rejects this attempt to hinge the increase in fuel price on presumed removal of oil subsidy.

“Our party asserts that by increasing the price of fuel from the N87 per litre it sold under the PDP to an excruciating N151 while at the same time allowing the hike in electricity tariff from N30.23 per kwh to over N66, the APC has left no one in doubt that its agenda is to inflict pain and hardship on Nigerians to satisfy their selfish interests.”

Reacting via his verified twitter handle, Shehu said: “Don’t allow the PDP to deceive you. Amidst acute shortages, they sold petrol at N600 per litre on Easter Sunday in 2013.”

He went further to substantiate his claim by publishing the front page of Punch newspaper where it was emblazoned: ‘Petrol sells for N600 per litre’.

