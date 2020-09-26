Wyclef recommends Mickael, BM’s Song, ‘Mamma’

Kindly Share This Story:

Haitian-American music superstar, Wyclef Jean has endorsed wave making hit song, ‘Mamma’, by Afro Kreyol-Haitian superstar queen, Mickael Marabou, and Congolese king of new dance, BM.

‘Mamma’ song which was powered and released by American/Nigerian giant entertainment company, Siderz Entertainment LLC under the supervision and production of one of Nigerian International Creative Director, Wole Ogundare, a.k.a Mr. Wolz and Pimp Beat.

Endorsing the newly released jam, Wyclef took to his twitter saying; “Mickael Marabou! This is what happens when Haiti meets Congo- New Afro Kreyol, Mickael X BM – Mamma YouTube.”

Wyclef Jean recently raised $25 Million to finance music publishing services in Africa and developing countries has always been aware of his African heritage, calling Haitians “the Nigerians of the Caribbean” and Jean, in his own words, is “almost 100% Nigerian,” confirmed by a DNA ancestry test.

His music has always been influenced by his Haitian and African roots and, in 2004, Jean made his first trip to Africa to perform with late music legend, Fela Kuti’s son, Femi Kuti. Jean had released a song titled “Diallo” in memory of Amadou Diallo, a 23-year-old Guinean immigrant who was shot 19 times by four New York City policemen in 1999.

The song did not get much play in the US, however on arrival to Lagos, Nigeria; he was overwhelmed by the sea of fans waiting by the plane holding signs that read “Diallo, Diallo.”

The song had deeply resonated with his fans in Africa. By raises $25 million to finance music publishing services in Africa and developing countries, Wyclef Jean shows the level of support he gives to the world and the new generation of superstars to come.

‘Mamma’, its dance challenge is attracting lots of fans from around the world and, its soon going to be one of the biggest dance challenges.

