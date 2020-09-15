Wounded soldiers to get German prostheses, post traumatic care

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Nigeria, Mrs Birgitt Ory has said that Nigerian soldiers wounded in combat would be supported with state-of-the-art prostheses and post-traumatic care.

The Ambassador spoke on Tuesday on the occasion of the handover ceremony for the extension of the rehabilitation centre at 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna.

The health facility was meant for personnel suffering from post-traumatic injuries and disabilities.

Represented by Lt.Col Jens Gliman, Commander of the German Technical AdvisoryTraining Group, GTAG, the Ambassador said that the rehabilitation centre was completed under the auspices of the Equipment Aid Programme of the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany,

“Through this Programme, Germany is partnering with selected countries in Africa to improve peace and security on the continent. The support is taking a quite practical shape, with support in the fields of logistics, maintenance and medical care, among others,” she said.

While acknowledging that Nigeria’s one of Germany’s partner countries and had witnessed the establishment of substantial cooperation between the Armed Forces and German Bundeswehr, she explained that the rehabilitation centre was one of a kind medical facility and the benefits of the centre went far beyond offering medical care.

“In fact, what is offered here is a path towards a future for soldiers who suffered a physical disability. The facility is not only open to soldiers but also to affected civilians.

“To suffer physical disability by losing a limb is a grave injury and traumatic experience for soldiers and civilians alike.

“Receiving prostheses can be a life-changing experience. So this is also a good example and opportunity of confidence-building between the armed forces and the civilian population,” she said.

Ory disclosed that the German government sought to extend the programme to a new phase from 2021 -2024 and had submitted a new agreement to that effect.

The programme, she stressed, would enable many Nigerian medical technicians to be trained in Germany to become prosthetic specialists.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magaji (red), thanked the Ambassador and the GTAG for their efforts in bringing the project to reality.

According to him,” the German Government through GTAG earlier established this rehabilitation clinic and handed it over to Nigeria in 2019 as part of German support to our war efforts against insurgency.”

He explained that the clinic being the only one of its kind, attracted overwhelming patronage which arose the need for expansion.

He said the GTAG expanded the clinic within record time which was being handed over to Nigeria on the occasion.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai who was represented on the occasion by the GOC 1 Division, Major General Usman Mohammed, assured of the Army’s readiness of judicious use of the facilities among others.

Similarly, acting Corps Commander, Medical, Col.IB Solebo said the Management of the hospital and the entire Army Medical Corps, appreciated the military high command for the partnership which had contributed towards improving the health care needs of personnel.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: