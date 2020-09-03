Why Ondo south is supporting Akeredolu for second term

Kindly Share This Story:

We want to use our votes to secure our future — Oke

No one will be sidelined anymore in my administration — Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson

THE governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke has explained why the southern senatorial district are supporting the reelection of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Oke at a rally he organised to shore up support for Akeredolu in the October election in Okitipupa, Oke said “the re-election of Governor Akeredolu is important for the future of Ondo South Senatorial district”.

Vanguard gathered that Oke who came second in the party’s governorship primary is positioning himself to succeed Akeredolu in 2024.

“We have agreed that Akeredolu will do second term. After him, it will come to the south. We will look for a renowned son like the late Dr Olusegun Agagu to be our governor. But for October 10 poll, Akeredolu is our candidate and we will vote for him overwhelmingly.

“We want to use our votes to secure our future. We don’t want anyone to contest with us next time. We want to deliver a vote that can’t be challenged in court.

Oke said ”If we want a governor in the south, we will choose by ourselves. Not the one that will be picked from the central. We have not chosen anyone to be our governor in the south. No person will choose our Governor for us.

“The renaming of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) after Agagu is enough for me to follow Aketi. We have used our money to train him. He has the experience of governance. We don’t want to experiment.

“That University for eight years after Agagu, was like a goat house. It was abandoned. We know those who abandoned it. Now, they want to choose a governor for us in the south.

” The people of the south will choose for themselves when it is time for the district to produce the governor of the state.

Oke later handed over his structures across the 18 council areas of the state over to governor Akeredolu at the ceremony.

****** No one will be sideline any more – Akeredolu

Responding, governor Rotimi Akeredolu assured the party members that his government will henceforth be an all-inclusive one.

Akeredolu said that members should not be scared of the magnitude of people trooping into party as well as into his camp noting that everyone will be accommodated.

” This time around, we’ll do it together with rewards. Nobody will be pushed back. We’re one now. The task ahead is for all of us to do. Our victory is paramount. We can’t afford to lose the election.

“Don’t be scared that people are trooping into our party, there’s enough space available, bring in more people to join the vehicle of salvation,”

The state Chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin who received some decampees from the PDP into the party implored all APC members to go to their units to work for the victory of party and governor Akeredolu.

