Why Ondo South is backing Akeredolu ― Oke

By Dayo Johnson

The governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke, has explained why Ondo South senatorial zone is supporting the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Oke at a rally he organised to shore up support for Akeredolu in Okitipupa, said “the re-election of Governor Akeredolu is important for the future of Ondo South Senatorial district.’’

Vanguard gathered that Oke who came second in the party’s governorship primary is positioning himself to succeed Akeredolu in 2024.

His words: “We have agreed that Akeredolu will do second term. After him, it will come to the South. We will look for a renowned son like the late Dr Olusegun Agagu to be our governor. But for October the 10 poll, Akeredolu is our candidate and we will vote for him overwhelmingly.

“We want to use our votes to secure our future. We don’t want anyone to contest with us next time. We want to deliver a vote that can’t be challenged in court.

“The renaming of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) after Agagu is enough for me to follow Aketi. He has the experience of governance. We don’t want experiment.

“That University for eight years after Agagu was like a goat house. It was abandoned. We know those who abandoned it. Now, they want to choose a governor for us in the South.

“The people of the south will choose for themselves when it is time for the district to produce the governor of the state.

Oke later handed over his structures across the 18 council areas of the state to Akeredolu at the ceremony.

No one will be sideline any more – Akeredolu

Responding, Akeredolu assured the party members that his government will henceforth be an all-inclusive one.

Akeredolu urged members not to be scared of the multitude of people trooping into party as well as into his camp noting that everyone will be accommodated.

“This time around, we’ll do it together with rewards. Nobody will be pushed back. We’re one now. The task ahead is for all of us to do. Our victory is paramount. We can’t afford to lose the election.

“Don’t be scared that people are trooping into our party, there’s enough space available, bring in more people to join the vehicle of salvation,”

The state Chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin who received some decampees from the PDP into the party implored all APC members to go to their units to work for the victory of the party and Akeredolu.

