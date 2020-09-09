Why Capt Hosa is fighting Obaseki — PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Barely 24 hours after billionaire businessman, Capt. Hosa Okunbo took Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki to the cleaners, accusing him of poor performance in his first term in office. the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has risen in defence of the governor, saying his refusal to see Okunbo as his godfather is the reason the businessman is bent on frustrating his second term aspiration.

In an interview published in frontline Newspapers (Vanguard inclusive) on Monday, Okunbo listed many sins of Obaseki including alleged poor performance and fighting imaginary enemies among others.

However, in an exclusive chat with Vanguard, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the governor’s resolve to be his own man and make Edo State the pride of the people brought him on a collision course with the billionaire and former Edo state governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“What Hosa is saying is that Governor Godwin Obaseki refused to make him a godfather if you followed his interview. He said he sponsored Obaseki because of his business interests and now Obaseki has refused to give him his space as a godfather which was his dream of producing a governor.

“What he said by implication is that he ought to be the godfather of Obaseki which the governor has refused. You must also know that the problem that Obaseki is having in Edo state today is his refusal to submit the wealth of the state to individuals.

“That is why he has a problem with Oshiomhole (Adams). It is because he has refused to lay the wealth of the state for the use of certain individuals who consider themselves more powerful than the generality of the people. If Obaseki had wanted to be just a governor who has no interest of the people at heart, he will give these powerful people the resources of the state and he would have had a peaceful reign of eight years without any squabbles and qualms.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

