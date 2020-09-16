Whistle blower asks Obaseki to render accounts

A group, George Uboh Whistle-blowers Network, has asked Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to render the account of his stewardship in the last three years.
In a letter to the governor dated September 14, 2020 and signed by its Chairman, George Uboh, the group asked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP standard-bearer to shed light on the various financial transactions of his government, including payments for contracts, salaries, Value Added Tax, and transfers running to billions of naira.
Uboh said:” Although we found suspicious transactions in multiple years, however, the suspicious transactions became rampant and egregious in 2019, hence, our conclusion that Obaseki needs to explain whether or not.