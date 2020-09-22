We only observe social distancing in airport terminals-FG

Kindly Share This Story:

…Clarifies distancing in cabin

By Dirisu Yakubu

The federal government says adherence to social distancing in the era of coronavirus is only applicable at airports terminals and not in the cabin.

Following the resumption of flights locally and internationally, owing to the global COVID-19 pandemic which grounded airport operations for months, there have been complaints about breach of the social distancing campaign particularly in airplane cabins.

In a chat with Vanguard on Tuesday, James Odaudu, Director, Media and Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Aviation, said adequate measures are in place to ensure both physical and social distancing at airport terminals, adding that in the cabin, distancing is unnecessary.

He said: “We need to understand that the Ministry is not toying with social distancing in all our airport terminals across the country. Airport personnel are working hand in hand with our staff members in this regard.

“However, there is no need for social distancing because of the way the airplane is made. I think the Minister has explained this many times in the past few months.”

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika had in August this year clarified the controversy surrounding distancing between passengers in aboard an aircraft.

“Because of the nature of the airplane, the airplane is hygienic enough. Once you have your mask, you are safe to remain seated on your seat.

“Airplane are designed in such a way that the ambient air at altitude is clean. It is not contaminated,” Sirika had said, adding that the cabin is safer than any hospital theatre because of the purifying procedures air circulated within the cabin goes through.”

