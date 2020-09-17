We Committed $4.2m to fight Wild Polio in Nigeria – Emeka Offor Foundation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

Sir Emeka Offor foundation has disclosed that the philanthropic organization committed $4.2 million to end the scourge of the wild polio virus in the country.

Chief of Staff to Sir Emeka Offor, Chris Ezike spoke in Jalingo, Taraba state capital while handing over 100 hospital beds, accessories and medications valued at N72 million to Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.

The donation was done in partnership with Mrs. Aisha Buhari through her pet project, Future Assured Program.

Recall that the World Health Organization, WHO, recently declared Nigeria free of wild polio virus after recording no new cases in three years, thus making it the last country in Africa to be polio free.

Ezike who is a retired AIG of Police, explained that Nigeria’s attainment of free polio status would afford the organization the opportunity to use the available structures on ground to combat COVID-19.

He said, “today, Nigeria is free from wild polio virus and indeed, Africa is free; but the world is not yet free because two countries still have wild polio.

“We are grateful to the WHO, the president of Nigeria and all the people who felicitated with our foundation.

“As a matter of fact, our founder committed $4.2 million through Rotary International for the eradication of polio in Nigeria.

“Today we are happy that this modest commitment has yielded fruit and we want to plead with everyone to keep polio at zero.

“It is not yet Uhuru which is why robust vaccination, surveillance and advocacy must continue.

“The structure we have used for the eradication of polio is gradually being transferred to mitigate against the challenges of COVID-19.

“We are in discussion with the Federal Ministry of Health and Rotary International to use the same structure to impact on COVID-19”

The Chief Medical director of FMC Jalingo, Dr. Aisha Adamu in her appreciation said the donated items was a major boost in the provision of affordable and quality healthcare to residents of the state.

She however charged staff members of the health facility to live up to expectation in the discharge of their duties.

Aisha Buhari who was represented by Kabiru Dodo, also pledged continuous partnership with Emeka Offor’s foundation, especially in health intervention.

Vanguard reports that the foundation earlier in June also donated medical supplies worth $380,000 to FMC Jalingo.

