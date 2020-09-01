Vanguard Logo

WASSCE: All COVID-19 positive students treated, return to classes

On 5:21 am
Students who tested positive for COVID-19 during the ongoing 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination have returned to classes after treatment and discharge.

The Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made this known on Monday in Abuja at the 62nd Joint National Briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

According to him, all the students have tested negative.

“We have confirmed that all of them are back to class. They have all been discharged. We do not have any further cases.

“There were four in Gombe, there was one in Kwara and there were few in Bayelsa, but those of them have been discharged as they all tested negative.

“We are still getting feedback from the field in case there are any new places where this may crop up,” Nwajiuba said.

On plans to reopen tertiary institutions, he said the preparedness of tertiary institutions had been tabled before the PTF.

According to him, the task force will look at the preparedness and use it to issue national guidance that tertiary institutions will use as a guide to reopen.

