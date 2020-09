Kindly Share This Story:

Two persons reportedly died in the Monday accident, which occurred along the driveway into the Nigerian Army Shopping Arena in Oshodi.

Reports have it that Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) had evacuated the mangled vehicles from the rail track.

Those injured had been treated and discharged by medical personnel deployed to the scene of the accident.

Also read:

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: