VIDEO: Watch moment Rev Mbaka predicted Erica’s disqualification

By Idowu Bankole

Fierce Catholic priest, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka in a recent video told worshippers that the BBnaija former housemate Nlewejie Erica will be evicted from the BBNaija season 5 edition.

Reacting to the prediction, social media users accused the Reverend father of making false predictions as many said they already knew she was going to be disqualified owing to her after-party vituperations on Laycon, a fellow housemate, accusing him of making false allegations against her of sexual advances towards him.

