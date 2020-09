Kindly Share This Story:

Announcing the new ex-depot price, the PPMC, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporations, NNPC, had said in a memo: “Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform… the price of PMS is now N151.56 Per LITRE from September 2, 2020”

Also read:

Hear how Nigerians bare their minds on the sudden hikes.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: