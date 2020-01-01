[VIDEO] 7 months without power supply: Don’t set our community on fire, residents warn Ikeja Electric

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

Residents of Liberty Community in Idimu, Ikotun area of Lagos state, have appealed to Ikeja Electric not to set their community on fire owing to lack of power supply going to about 7months as a result of a faulty distribution transformer in the community.

The community leaders accused the power provider to that area, Ikeja Electric of not helping matters, as several pleas made to them fell on deaf ears, leaving them to suffer the hardship brought about by the lack of power supply to that area.

They alleged that instead of doing the necessary thing, which is to provide an additional transformer, Ikeja Electric asked each house in the 11 streets that make up the community to pay N10,000 to buy one.

The streets include Adewale Ifade, Mudashina, Salimon Ayinde, Fatimo Olowo, Muritala, Ayilara, Adelokun, Rasaq Tijani, Helen Ajayi, Ajewole and Asungbolu.

Also read:

Recall that Vanguard had once reported how the community was preparing to sue Ikeja Electric for 100 million naira damages caused by lack of power supply to the area.

Ikeja Electric has however debunked the claims saying it is false.

In a swift reaction, The Head Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue, told Vanguard that the allegations are unfounded and baseless, lacking merit and substance with prevailing realities on the ground.

“The allegation of N10,000 is bogus if the community cannot provide the names of the IE officials who made the request. Where is the justification?”

“The real situation is that Oladunmoye 11/0.415 DT wrote to Ikeja Electric requesting for a relief Distribution Transformer (DT), on the grounds that they have been on load shedding for about 10 years.”

“They also complained of incessant faults on the DT. Upon receiving their request, the Business Unit carried out major maintenance work on the DT, with the intention of drastically reducing the fault rate on it. Sequel to completion of the maintenance work, efforts to restore supply to the community was officially rejected via written letters.”

“Despite the persuasion by the Management of the Business Unit for them to allow IE restore supply while we work around providing a relief DT, the community has remained adamant till date that it’s either a relief DT or no supply.”

“However, providing a relief DT to the community is a priority and will be sorted as quickly as possible.”

SEE VIDEO HERE:

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: