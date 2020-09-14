Kindly Share This Story:

The former governor of Edo State and immediate past Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has described using what he said about Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the last governorship election against him (Oshiomhole) as a lazy man’s argument.

He said the most important thing is that he cannot campaign for somebody that is not in his political party.

Oshiomhole said these in an interview published by Vanguard.

According to him, playing up what he previously used to campaign against Ize-Iyamu “I think it is a lazy man’s argument.

“What about what I said of Obaseki; that he will do more? Has he done them? What about what Obaseki said about me on the day of his inauguration? Is that what he is saying about me now?

“You will think that he is the first governor of this state. The important thing is that I am not supposed to campaign for someone who is not in my party.

“General Collin Powel(retd) was a Republican Secretary of State loyal to the Republican Party and was appointed by a Republican President as Chief of Defence Staff.

“But twice he has found himself endorsing a Democrat. He supported Donald Trump, now he is backing Joe Biden.

“This is because he believed that his expectation of the Republican government has not been met. So, in the circumstances, Biden will be better— so that is how it is.”

On the accident involving his campaign convoy and allegation that it was an assassination attempt, Oshiomhole said: “To be honest with you, I think it is a natural accident. This is my personal view.

“It is true there might be people who may wish me dead; there is no question about that. But all I want is that the police should do a thorough investigation. I think it is the usual recklessness of our drivers.

“However, it was a pitiable sight, seeing those policemen die. Especially after our discussions before we left Abuja, that we were all on out-of-station assignment; their colleagues felt bad about the accident, but I had to appeal to them to be professional.”

