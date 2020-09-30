UPDATED: Abuja court stops Police from arresting Gbagi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

DELTA State Police Command, Wednesday, declared ex-Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, wanted for failing to honour police invitation, but Justice Taiwo O Taiwo, presiding Judge of a Federal High Court in Abuja, today also, restrained the police from arresting and detaining the industrialist.

Justice Taiwo, upon a motion exparte, by Gbagi (applicant)’s lawyer, Nkem Okoro Esq., ordered barred the Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Delta state (first and second respondents), whether by themselves, their agents, employees, or by whatever name called, from threatening to arrest and detaining Gbagi (applicant) pending the hearing and determination of his application for the enforcement of his fundamental human rights.”

However, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Delta State Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, in a statement, stated: “Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi was invited by the Commissioner of Police through the Area Commander Warri and DPO Ebrumede Division on September 25th, 2020 for questioning concerning the alleged dehumanizing manner in which he ordered some of his staff to be stripped naked and physically assaulted because of an alleged case of stealing which took place at Signatious Hotel belonging to him.”

“Kenneth Gbagi personally and severally called and gave the excuse that he has a burial ceremony of his elder sister on Friday 25/9/2020 in which he is a key player, and asked for time to finish with the ceremony on Sunday, thereafter will report at the State Headquarters on Monday September 28, 2020. These requests were granted on humanitarian ground.

“On Monday, September, 28th2020, Kenneth Gbagi called the Commissioner of Police to say that he has a court case to attend to, promising to report at the Police Headquarters in Asaba by 3:00pm; again he was equally obliged. On the same date, the Commissioner of Police had to call him at about 5:00pm before the same Kenneth Gbagi said he was on his way to the State HQ Asaba.

“Sadly and unfortunately, Kenneth Gbagi still failed to report, instead, he went into the public space to disparage, blackmail and maligned the person of the Commissioner of Police and the Nigeria Police Force.

“Members of the public with useful information as to his whereabouts are advised to go to the nearest Police Station to report for his immediate arrest and handing him over to the Command for thorough investigation/prosecution.

“Having failed to honour his promises, Delta state police command is left with no option than to declare Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi wanted,” the police said.

Meanwhile, Justice Taiwo, who restrained both the Inspector General of Police and Commissioner of Police, Delta from arresting and detaining Gbagi, granted him (applicant) leave to “serve the originating processes in this matter on the second respondent by substituted means.”

Justice Taiwo added: “The respondents are at liberty if they wish to file their response jointly and/or severally within 14 days.”

The court adjourned the matter to October 16 for hearing.

