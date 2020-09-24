Breaking News
UPDATE: Several persons injured, vehicles burnt in gas explosion in Lagos

On 5:22 pm
UPDATE: Several persons injured, vehicles burnt in gas explosion in Lagos
The explosion scene

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Score of persons sustained injuries and several vehicles burnt in the afternoon when a gas laden truck suddenly exploded after a lone accident at Cele Bus stop, Iju Ishaga, Lagos, Ogun States border.

According to an eyewitness, the truck with an unknown registration number while conveying gasoline had a lone accident and exploded in the process.

Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osayintolu confirmed the incident.

According to Oke-Osayintolu, ” The impact of the explosion led to fire at adjoining buildings and several vehicles were burnt.

“Several persons were also injured and have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

“The inferno is being tackled head-on by the combined efforts of the LASEMA Response Team led by the Director Operations, Lagos Response Unit, LRU Fire, LASG Fire Service, Nigeria Police Force and NSCDC.”

He said the situation has been brought under control at press time, 4.50pm.

Vanguard News Nigeria

