Unknown gunmen kill two farmers in Nasarawa

Unknown gunmen kill two in Nasarawa farm

By David Odama

TWO persons have been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in Icenyam village of Kadariko Olive in Keana Local Government of Nasarawa State while working in the farm.

Available information on the killing is still sketchy as at the time of filing this report but the state police command has confirmed the incident

The state Police Public Relations Officer ASP, Rahman Nansel who confirmed the attack in an interview in Lafia Thursday said combined security operatives have been detached to Kadarko and its environs to forestall further attacks or reprisals.

Meanwhile, a Tiv Community leader, Mr Titus Chahur, who spoke with journalists in Kadarko alleged that the victims were attacked by unidentified gunmen in Icenyam village of Kadarko Chiefdom

Chahur who decried frequent incidences of killing in the area called on the state government to take urgent action that could put an end to the incessant killings in the area.

