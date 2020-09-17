Breaking News
Ugborodo c’ttee demands implementation of MoU

Ugborodo community protest

A subcommittee of Ugborodo Community interim caretaker committee on Inter Governmental Affairs has called on Chevron to implement the 2002 Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed with Chevron. 

 In a statement on behalf of Ugborodo women signed by its chairman and secretary respectively,  Mr.  Julius Atete and Joseph Uwawah,  outlined the demands of the women.

 The statement reads: “  Delta State government should instruct Chevron to restore with immediate affect the terminated  house boasts ,bargas and tug boats  meant for elderly women and men of Ugborodo Community.

“We call on Chevron to implement the 2002 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)  signed by Ugborodo Community including the women with Chevron and Delta State Government that has since  been stopped.

 

“We demand for Ugborodo  indigenes  to be employed   by Chevron  without further delay.

“The  supply of water to Aruntun and Ugborodo should be restore will immediately affect .

 

“Chevron  should  immediately start the shore protection of Ode-Ugborodo and other Ugborodo communities to avoid the entire area being washed away by ocean surge. 

“We demand that Chevron reviews price food stuffs to enable JAD pay Ugborodo Community women suppliers , because the cost of food stuffs are on the increase in the open market. In the same vein, JAD should be reinstated because it is the only company taking care of Ugborodo Community,  particularly the elderly indigenes on a monthly basis.”.

