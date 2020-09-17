Ugborodo c’ttee demands implementation of MoU

Kindly Share This Story:

A subcommittee of Ugborodo Community interim caretaker committee on Inter Governmental Affairs has called on Chevron to implement the 2002 Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed with Chevron.

In a statement on behalf of Ugborodo women signed by its chairman and secretary respectively, Mr. Julius Atete and Joseph Uwawah, outlined the demands of the women.

The statement reads: “ Delta State government should instruct Chevron to restore with immediate affect the terminated house boasts ,bargas and tug boats meant for elderly women and men of Ugborodo Community.

“We call on Chevron to implement the 2002 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Ugborodo Community including the women with Chevron and Delta State Government that has since been stopped.

“We demand for Ugborodo indigenes to be employed by Chevron without further delay.

“The supply of water to Aruntun and Ugborodo should be restore will immediately affect .

“Chevron should immediately start the shore protection of Ode-Ugborodo and other Ugborodo communities to avoid the entire area being washed away by ocean surge.

“We demand that Chevron reviews price food stuffs to enable JAD pay Ugborodo Community women suppliers , because the cost of food stuffs are on the increase in the open market. In the same vein, JAD should be reinstated because it is the only company taking care of Ugborodo Community, particularly the elderly indigenes on a monthly basis.”.

