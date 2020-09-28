TUC threatens to resume strike after 2 weeks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA— THE Trade Union Congress, TUC, in the early hours of Monday, threatened to resume the suspended strike if after two weeks the Federal Government did not follow up with the agreements reached at the end of the joint meeting between the government and the organised labour.

After about a seven-hour meeting, organised Labour and the Federal Government had signed a communique, effectively suspending the strike.

Speaking after the agreement to suspend the proposed strike, President of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, said that the purpose of the agitation was to draw the attention of the government on the suffering of Nigerian workers.

He also commended the government for accepting to dialogue with the labour, stressing that if there had been social dialogue before now, there would not have been any acrimony.

Meanwhile, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba said after the suspension of the strike, the leadership of the organised labour will meet its various organs to intimidate them on the decision.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: