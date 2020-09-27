Truck plunges into river in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Tragedy occurred in Lagos weekend, after a six tyre-truck laden with sand reportedly lost control and plunged into a river in Epe Bridge area.

Details of the incident which occurred at about 1.20am could not be ascertained because of the time, but the Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor said investigations were ongoing as at the time of this report.

He said, however, that the number of occupants in the truck could not be ascertained..

The PRO said the Lagos Response Team LRT, The Nigeria Police and local divers were the first responders at the scene and efforts were ongoing to recover the truck.

It was gathered that local divers could not access the river immediately the incident occurred but recovery operation was ongoing at press time.

READ ALSO:

In a related development, property worth millions of Naira were destroyed, weekend, when the plank section of Ajegunle market in Ijora Boundary area of Lagos was razed.

The incident occurred at about 1am although the cause of the incident could not be ascertained at press time.

The fire incident was also confirmed by Okunbor.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: