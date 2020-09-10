Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Today in the News: APC congratulates Obaseki over electoral victory (VIDEO)

Kindly Share This Story:

Major stories in the News

After three months of rigorous, testy and acrimonious campaigns, Godwin Obaseki was reelected as governor of Edo State.

According to some Citizens of the state, what happened on last week Saturday’s election was a battle between the north and the south towards the 2023 presidential elections.

Also read: [PHOTOS] Obaseki, supporters party on Benin streets

On Business

The federal government has been advised to consider a direct deduction of the electricity bills of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and pay them directly to the electricity distribution companies. According to the Federal Government, this would drive development in the country’s power sector.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!