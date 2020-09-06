Tinubu: Amotekun will be a pet if everyone is engaged

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has called for a review of the country’s revenue formula, saying Amotekun security outfit in the S/West will be a pet if everyone is engaged.

Tinubu, who spoke in Akure while inaugurating the Ondo Revenue House constructed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, described the present revenue formula in the country as cumbersome.

While commending the efforts of Akeredolu at improving the Internally Generated Revenue profile of the state, the former governor said the potential of each state in the South, West must be harnessed in order to solve many other problems.

According to him “You can equally use the synergy with the Odua investment to collaborate, not only on Amotekun Corps. Amotekun is a creation of necessity to curtail activities of hoodlums caused by unemployment, frustrating and hunger.

“If everybody is engaged, Amotekun will be a pet. If you work with Odua Investment, look at the area of collaboration. I know Ondo has great potential for gas, energy and tourism to feed this country.

“If the fiscal element of our Nigerian economy is strictly well supervised, we can turn our population into prosperity, instead of our liability.”

Tinubu appealed to governors in the South West geopolitical zone particularly as three of them have finance, related background, to apply synergy used in founding Oodua Investment to address the problems

Describing Ondo as a great potential for energy, economy and agriculture, Tinubu said when the potentials were fully utilized and youths were engaged, social unrest in the region would become history. He encouraged the state residents to see prompt payment of their taxes as an obligation, saying no nation could develop without contributions from its citizens

