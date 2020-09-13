Thunderstorm kills 3 kinsmen in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

Shehu Danjuma – Katsina

A thunderstorm has killed three out of five farmers that were hiding under a big tree during heavy rain in Kukar-Gesa Village in Katsina Local Government of Katsina State.

Malam Musa Danladi, the head of the family confirmed the death of his two children and a grandson and considered their death as an act of God.

“The rain started at about 5:00 pm on Saturday, while the five farmers were in their family farm cutting down the millet that had become ripe.

Family sources told Vanguard on Sunday that when the thunders strike at the tree and three out of the five farmers lost their lives while two survived but sustained injuries.

The family announced the death of the deceased after the rain stopped at about 11:00 pm and they were nowhere to be found.

The family dispatched a search party that uncovered the bodies of the deceased and rescued the surviving two and rushed them to the village dispensary.

The three deceased had been buried on Sunday morning at Kukar-Gesa cemetery according to Islamic rites.

