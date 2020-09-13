Breaking News
Translate

Thunderstorm kills 3 kinsmen in Katsina

On 3:40 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Thunderstorm kills three farmers in Katsina

Shehu Danjuma – Katsina

A thunderstorm has killed three out of five farmers that were hiding under a big tree during heavy rain in Kukar-Gesa Village in Katsina Local Government of Katsina State.

Malam Musa Danladi, the head of the family confirmed the death of his two children and a grandson and considered their death as an act of God.

“The rain started at about 5:00 pm on Saturday, while the five farmers were in their family farm cutting down the millet that had become ripe.

ALSO READ: Two feared dead as flood renders Oyo residents homeless

Family sources told Vanguard on Sunday that when the thunders strike at the tree and three out of the five farmers lost their lives while two survived but sustained injuries.

The family announced the death of the deceased after the rain stopped at about 11:00 pm and they were nowhere to be found.

The family dispatched a search party that uncovered the bodies of the deceased and rescued the surviving two and rushed them to the village dispensary.

The three deceased had been buried on Sunday morning at Kukar-Gesa cemetery according to Islamic rites.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!