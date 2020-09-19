Breaking News
Translate

EDO 2020: Three things Ize-Iyamu said after casting his vote

On 1:06 pmIn Edo electionsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ize-Iyamu
Ize-Iyamu

By Nwafor Sunday

‘I am confident of a win this election’, says the All Progressives Congress, APC, a candidate in the ongoing Edo governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

He made the declaration a few minutes after casting his vote at Ugboko ward 4, unit 26, Orhionmwon Local Government Council of the state at about 9:25 am.

#EdoDecides: Violence: Security personnel, voters, electoral officials flee in Urhonigbe

READ ALSO: Breaking: Obaseki finally casts his vote

Reacting to the COVID-19 protocol, the outspoken cleric said, He also commended INEC for adhering to the Covid-19 protocol.

“The process is good and going on smoothly; there is no thuggery and violence, the place is peaceful and calm.

“I am happy that INEC has a thermometer to check the temperature and they also give out face masks to our people.

“We encourage our people to come out in batches so they can strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols of social distances”.

Below are the three things he said after casting his vote:

‘I am confident to win this election

There is no thuggery and no violence

I commend INEC for observing Covid-19 Protocols

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!