By Nwafor Sunday

‘I am confident of a win this election’, says the All Progressives Congress, APC, a candidate in the ongoing Edo governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

He made the declaration a few minutes after casting his vote at Ugboko ward 4, unit 26, Orhionmwon Local Government Council of the state at about 9:25 am.

Reacting to the COVID-19 protocol, the outspoken cleric said, He also commended INEC for adhering to the Covid-19 protocol.

“The process is good and going on smoothly; there is no thuggery and violence, the place is peaceful and calm.

“I am happy that INEC has a thermometer to check the temperature and they also give out face masks to our people.

“We encourage our people to come out in batches so they can strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols of social distances”.

Vanguard

